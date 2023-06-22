Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive light rain

KARACHI: The weather turned pleasant as large swathes of Karachi experienced light rainfall on early Thursday morning.

The rain hit parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas.

According to the MET office, weather is likely to remain hot across the country during the next 12 hours.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority advised people to avoid travelling during an extreme heat wave and warned that glaciers can be melt-down in snowy regions.

In a statement, the NDMA said people should remain careful and use more water during scorching summer winds to avoid heat stress.

It asked people to avoid carbonated drinks and cover their heads during the hottest hours of the day.

The NDMA suggested drinking lemon water and ORS and wearing light and soft clothes.

The statement said, if someone faints in the heat, pour cold water on the head.

It said that relevant authorities are on alert to deal any untoward situation. Timely protective measures can be helpful in preventing damages caused by melting of glaciers.