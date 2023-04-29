Weather turns pleasant as rain hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi weather turned pleasant after light to moderate rain hit different parts of the city on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Several areas of Karachi, including Azizabad, Federal B Area, Orangi Town, Sarjani Town, and North Nazimabad, witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, stating that the rain is likely to continue intermittently for the next few hours.

The citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy weather.

A day earlier, Pakistan Meteorology Department (PDM) forecasted that a fresh weather system will enter Sindh this evening under which rainfall is expected in Karachi and other districts of Sindh with thunderstorm.

The temperature of the city would stay between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius with humidity reaching up to 70%. It further added that the speed of winds blowing from the southwest is 16km per hour at the moment.

The weather department further stated that rainfall with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in Karachi division and other districts of Sindh from Friday (28th April) till 1st May with occasional gaps.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan has been placed among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall was predicted this year.

According to the report of the Global Information and Early Warning System of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Pakistan was included in the list of 20 countries at risk of heavy rains, the federal minister took to Twitter to share the important update on future weather predictions indicating heavy rainfall.

Senator Rehman said the return of the El Nino (scientific term of weather system) ocean trend forecast for June this year was similar to the country’s local forecasts.

She added that the return of the El Nino oceanic phenomenon could trigger severe environmental events worldwide, including higher-than-normal rainfall, floods, droughts and threats of malnutrition.

