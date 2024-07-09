Weather update: Will it finally rain in Karachi today?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rainfall in Karachi this afternoon, ARY News reported.

“There is a likelihood of rain with thunderstorm in some parts of Karachi after noon,” said the Met Office, adding that there may be light and moderate rain in some places.

The city is expected to experience hot and humid conditions over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature recorded was 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is anticipated to range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the PMD, rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected to break the ongoing heat spell across the country. Additionally, significant downpours are likely in the upper and central parts of Pakistan from July 10 to July 15.

“Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea into the upper parts of the country starting from July 10,” the PMD update stated.

The Kashmir region is anticipated to experience the longest duration of monsoon showers. Under this weather system, intermittent rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers, including isolated heavy falls, are expected in Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur areas from July 10 to 16.

Thundershowers accompanied by wind and isolated heavy falls are forecasted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from the evening of July 10 till 15 with occasional breaks.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in other parts of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from July 12 to 14.

There is also a possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of northeastern Punjab. The PMD has cautioned that landslides may disrupt roads in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the rain spell.

Moreover, heavy downpours, windstorms, and lightning may disrupt daily routines, potentially leading to incidents such as roof or wall collapses in slum areas and damage to weak structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain with wind and thunder is expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi today and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

The wet spell is likely to return to Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad on July 12 and 13.

Farmers are advised to plan their activities according to the weather forecast, while travellers and tourists are urged to exercise caution and adjust their plans according to weather conditions to avoid any untoward situations during the wet spell.

The Met Office has directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to mitigate risks.