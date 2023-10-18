Weather update: Will Karachi receive rain today?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast a spell of light rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD’s Early Warning Centre, the city’s weather will remain cloudy or partly cloudy with likely drizzle or light rainfall with wind or thunderstorm in various areas.

The weather pattern is attributed to western winds impacting the central and upper regions of the country, resulting in anticipated overcast conditions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot districts of Sindh on the evening or night of 17th October and 18th.

Rainfall also predicted on 17th and 18th October in Balochistan’s Sherani, Musa Khel, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Harnai, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Quetta and Ziarat districts.

The wet spell could bring down temperatures in the region significantly.

Met Office earlier informed that a westerly system will enter upper parts of country on 13th October and will persist till Oct 17 in the region.