Weathering The Storm: New Surface Vessels Of The Pakistan Navy

PNS KHAIBAR, the third Babur Class Corvette, also known as the MILGEM Class, of the Pakistan Navy was launched from Istanbul Naval Shipyard on Friday, 25 November 2022.

Already two ships of the Babur Class, PNS BABUR constructed in Turkiye whereas PNS BADR constructed at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, have been launched. The fourth ship of this Class is also planned to be constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

A distinguishing feature in this manufacturing process is that the contract also has provisions for the transfer of design rights and construction know-how from Turkiye to Pakistan. The same is a significant achievement for Pakistan and highlights the development of the Pakistan Navy from its rather humble beginnings in 1947 to a formidable sustainable fighting force in the 21st Century.

The MILGEMs will join the new Tughril Class Frigates, formally classified as the Type 054A/P frigates in the naval fleet. The Tughril Class is a modified derivative of the Chinese Type 054A frigate and was specially tailored to meet the operational conditions of the Pakistan Navy. Type 054 is an integral asset of the Peoples Liberation Army Navy fleet of surface combatants with 30 vessels in commission.

The Tughril Class is renowned for possessing several capabilities that include anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and low radar observability. While supplanting the TARIQ Class Destroyers, the Tughril Class is set to become the pillar of the Pakistan Navy surface fleet. Pakistan has ordered four Tughril Class Frigates, all of which have been launched, while the first two, PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR, have already been commissioned in 2022. The other two ships, PNS SHAHJAHAN and PNS TIPU SULTAN are likely to be commissioned in near future.

Additionally, in the coming years, Pakistan Navy will receive two more corvettes from Galati Shipyard in Romania. The ships these will be in addition to already commissioned two Yarmook Class corvettes in service i.e PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK (the ship currently on Overseas Deployment to Qatar for provision of seaward security to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022).

Pakistan Navy is also working on the Jinnah Class Frigates which is currently undergoing final stages of design process. The plan is to build upto 6 Jinnah Class Frigates by Karachi Shipyard under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement from Afsat Turkiye. Estimated timeline of delivery of 6 ships is between 2030s to mid 2040s as construction is set to start after the completion of Babur Class Corvettes.

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had stated in the change of command address that Pakistan Navy’s historical size of eight to nine surface vessels greatly constrained maritime defence needs and in order to eliminate this limitation, the PN will move towards a fleet of over 50 ships, of which 20 will be “major surface ships.” In this regard all these inductions are of paramount importance as they will help enhance Pakistan’s maritime defense capabilities.

The construction of few of these vessels at Pakistani facilities as well as Pakistan’s input in the designing process is a major milestone achieved by Pakistan Navy in recent years. Before this time, the Pakistan Navy was largely dependent on foreign nations to design, construct and on some occasions even maintain surface vessels. A case in point are the eight Brooke/ Garcia Class Frigates acquired on lease from the USA. All of the Brooke/ Garcia Class ships were returned to the US Navy in 1994 following the expiry of their lease.

Sanctions such as the Pressler Amendment allegedly played a major role in the inability of the Pakistan Navy to renew the lease and retain such vital assets.

In a nutshell, these vessels will not only help Pakistan Navy become a sustainable surface maritime force but also act as a force multiplier. Pakistan has never been an aggressor in conflict, instead acting as a responsible and stabilizing force in the region which is evident in its participation in several task forces that help prevent turmoil in the Arabian Sea and conduct of largest maritime exercise “AMAN” in the region with a clear aim of enhancing peace in the region.

The induction of new surface vessels will be helpful in maintaining stability across the region. The bolstering of the Pakistan Navy will also be vital for deterrence especially in the prevailing context of emerging geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region that is supporting the designs of local hegemons such as India.

The author Jawad Falak is an Islamabad-based researcher.

