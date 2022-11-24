Web portal launched to provide information about women-related legislation

ISLAMABAD: Women Parliamentarian’s Caucus has launched a web portal for coordination among all provincial caucuses and providing information about women-related legislation and their parliamentary role.

The portal was launched at “National Conference of Women’s Parliamentary Caucus” organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus in Pakistan Institute of Parliament Serves (PIPS) in Islamabad.

According to a statement, the web portal will connect women caucuses of all four provincial assemblies, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir Assembly and provide comprehensive data on women-initiated and women-oriented legislation.

Speaking on the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that women empowerment was inevitable for progress of the country.

While recognizing role of women in development of the country, the NA speaker said that without integration of women in legislation, economy, and politics, the development remained a distant dreams.

He said that women had always worked dedicatedly towards bringing sustainable change in the lives of their fellow women and they had always played an imperative role in strengthening inter-provincial ties.

While commemorating the determination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the speaker said that she was a symbol of invincible women as she served as the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of the country.

He said that she was the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country.

Meanwhile, the German Ambassador also said: “Germany supports women empowerment as their inclusion and participation in decision making is essential for sustainable development & building peaceful societies”, Equal voice creates opportunities for equality.

Senator Sana Jamali appreciated efforts of Speaker National Assembly and Secretary WPC for bridging gap between Federal and Provincial Assemblies to promote substantial role of women Parliamentarians and work together for betterment of women across the country.

