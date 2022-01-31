Wedding bells for Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez?

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped hint about tying the knot with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez by next month during a recent conversation.

As per the reports, the star player is all set to take the plunge soon with Georgina, he had been dating for over five years now, as stated by the footballer in a recent outing, and mentioned to be ‘1000 percent’ sure about it.

Reportedly the player admitted, “It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen”. The revelation came after Rodriguez, in her latest Netflix show about the rags-to-riches life of her, disclosed that she wants to tie the knot with her football star boyfriend and will say ‘yes’ when he asks for her hand in marriage.

In Netflix’s ‘I am Georgina’, Ronaldo has revealed that they could be just weeks away from the altar. “I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about”, he said.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old footballer celebrated the 28th birthday of Georgina with a grand surprise in Dubai, as he illuminated the world’s tallest building with his girlfriend’s face.

The much-in-love partner got a custom laser show with clips from Georgina’s Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’, with a wish saying “Happy Birthday Gio”. He managed to gather his four kids as well for the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention, the duo has been dating for over 5 years, and is finally ready to take the relationship to take the next step. The couple is planning to live in his homeland Portugal after the wedding, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is having a new mansion built, which they will be using as their family home.

