Wedding ceremony of professor, 70, organised by his children in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual wedding event, a 70-year-old Professor Gulzar has tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that was organised by his grandchildren in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The wedding ceremony was organised by both families, using all traditional celebratory items and attended by a large number of guests from both sides while the which continued for weeks. The grandchildren of Gulzar have also enjoyed the celebratory events.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gulzar’s son said that he always looked after his father after the death of his mother. He added that the family has decided to end the loneliness of their father by motivating him to marry again.

Gulzar said that he has never dreamt of being a groom again, but my children have begun a campaign [for my second marriage]. You can says if this my luck to see her [Nuzhat Yasmeen] for coming into my life.

When being asked, the bride, Nuzhat Yasmeen said, “I am the choice of Gulzar’s daughter-in-law Zainab. I just want to say to wish me a happy life after the marriage.”

After both families met, Ms Yasmeen agreed to make Professor Gulzar her companion. The preparations of the wedding ceremony were made by both families, using all traditional celebratory items and the pre-wedding events continued for weeks.