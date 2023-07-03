Wedding gets cancelled after bride’s mom smokes and dances at event

In a shocking incident, an Indian bride and groom parted ways after the groom saw his mother-in-law smoking and dancing at the event.

Indian weddings are extravagant and huge and often they viral online for some unique and exciting news. One such news about an Indian wedding made rounds online where the groom cancelled his wedding after he saw the bride’s mother smoking and dancing at the event.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Utter Pradesh the couple has done all the rituals of the wedding and the final ceremony was scheduled on June 27. The groom and the guests arrived at the event but the groom got shocked when he saw his mother-in-law smoking and dancing.

The groom and guests waited on the stage patiently but unexpectedly the bride’s mother surprised everyone and started dancing and smoking. After watching his mother-in-law, the groom canceled all the rituals and the couple parted ways.

Later, the community members and elders of the family resolved the problem and the families then decided to carry on with the wedding as planned.