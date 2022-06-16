Wedding guests set stage on fire with desi-style dance, video goes viral

An energetic video of wedding guests performing a desi-style dance routine at reception is going viral across social media.

The video showed the troupe putting on their sunglasses before setting the stage on fire with their energetic performance of an Indian song.

Two of them took turns to be the frontman of the group as well.

The people were cheering them on while some were making videos of the memorable moment. However, it is unclear where the video was filmed from.

The amusing clip has 2.6 million likes and counting along with countless comments. Social media users also came up with some amusing comments.

“If this doesn’t happen in my wedding then l ain’t going to proceed further…,” a netizen wrote while another stated, “Kala chasma jachta Hai (the black glasses suits them well) 🤟🤟😂😂”

A third netizen added, “Wowo they actually felt the song…it’s insanely dope 😍”

Earlier, celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made headlines by owning the dance floor at a wedding reception of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.

Their video, which circulated on social media, danced like there’s no tomorrow.

The wedding event, which was held in Mumbai, was a close affair.

