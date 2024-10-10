Wedding halls to remain closed from Oct 12 to 16 in THIS Pakistan city

ISLAMABAD: Amid security concerns ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), wedding halls, hotels and restaurants will remain closed in Islamabad from October 12 to 16.

As per details, preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Islamabad are in full swing, with authorities ramping up security across the twin cities.

As part of the security plan, marriage halls, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs have been ordered to remain closed from October 12 to 16.

Police have issued notices to business owners, including hotel and restaurant operators, warning of strict legal action against any violations.

Additionally, police have demanded surety bonds from traders and hotel owners to ensure compliance with the directives.

A public holiday has been announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 in connection with the conference.

Earlier, a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was appr­oved at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests, said Naqvi.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.