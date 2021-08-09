VIDEO: Wedding photographer falls into pool during photo shoot

An Indian couple witnessed a hilarious moment during their wedding when their photographer accidentally fell into the swimming pool during photo shoot.

Several videos of the moment have gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram page @aperinastudios, shows the bride and groom walking out from a building as the photographer stands at a distance to capture the special moment. However, seconds later, the couple looks shocked when they see the photographer falling into the pool behind him. The viral post on Instagram has garnered over one lakh views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Wedding Video & Photo (@aperinastudios)

The page also shared another clip where the camera zooms in on to the expression of the couple, who were clearly shocked on seeing what had happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Wedding Video & Photo (@aperinastudios)

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments, with netizens reacting to the hilarious moment. However, many also praised the photographer for quickly jumping back into action after the slight hiccup.