Two wedding processions returned without brides

MIAN CHANNU: In a bizarre turn of events, two wedding processions in Mian Channu’s Millat Town returned without their brides over petty dispute between the families, ARY News reported.

The first procession arrived from Burewala, only to be sent back without Nikah after a dispute over the bride’s Haq Mehr (a mandatory gift or token of respect given by the husband to the wife).

The groom’s family refused to meet the bride’s family’s demand, leading to a standoff that resulted in the groom returning home without his bride.

The second procession, from Ghaziabad, took an even stranger twist. Immediately after the Nikah (marriage ceremony), the groom divorced the bride and left without her.

The father of the brides, Abbas, expressed his dismay, stating, “They showed us a different groom initially and brought someone else for the wedding.”

The situation escalated into a heated argument, prompting the police from City Police Station, Mian Channu, to intervene. They managed to defuse the tension and sent the wedding parties back.

Interestingly, both brides, who ended up staying at home rather than leaving with their grooms, are sisters.