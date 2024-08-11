Arshad Nadeem reaches his hometown Mian Channu

LAHORE: Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and his convoy reached his home town Mian Channu after his record-breaking win at Paris Olympics 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The national hero was welcomed in his hometown by people who came out in large numbers with streets and roads jammed pack to see a glimpse of their hero.

The flight of Arshad Nadeem, who made the nation proud with his exceptional performance in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, landed at Lahore Airport at 12:45 AM.

A large crowd, including family members, federal ministers, and dignitaries, gathered at Lahore Airport to greet the champion, while people from his hometown, Mian Channu, also reached Lahore to participate in the celebrations.

The security arrangements at the Allama Iqbal Airport were very strict as a heavy police force and ASF personnel took over the positions.

As Arshad Nadeem’s flight entered Pakistani airspace, the air traffic controller extended a warm welcome, praising him for bringing honor to the country.

Read more: Pakistan welcomes Olympian Arshad Nadeem with grand celebration

Arshad Nadeem and his convoy arrived at Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz en route to Mian Channu where he offered Fajr prayer. While en route to Mian Channu, the convoy stopped for breakfast at a restaurant on Multan Road in Phool Nagar.

Upon hearing of his arrival, a large number of locals gathered at the Multan Road hotel to catch a glimpse of him.

In Phool Nagar, the citizens gave the Olympic gold medalist was given a warm welcome with traditional drum beats. The crowd chanted slogans and took selfies with the celebrated athlete.

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who made history by setting a world record in the Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, returned to homeland with a hero’s welcome.

The excitement and pride in the air are evident as the nation comes together to celebrate the achievements of the national hero.

Olympic gold medal

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

In the first stage, the star javelin player failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he made a remarkable recovery with 92.97m in his second attempt, a new Olympic record.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Following his triumph at the Paris Olympics 2024, Punjab government announced Rs100 million for Arshad.

Sindh government had also announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem.

Special postal stamp issued to honor Arshad Nadeem

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to issue a special postage stamp titled “Azam-e-Istehkam” to pay tribute to Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem.

The stamp serves as a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to development, stability, and the enduring spirit of its people.

The stamp not only celebrates the athletic achievements of Arshad Nadeem, who recently set a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin a remarkable distance of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, but it also highlights the country’s historic struggle for independence.

Hilal-e-Imtiaz

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed for conferment of Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon athlete Arshad Nadeem for record performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Saturday.