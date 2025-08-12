‘Wednesday’ creators reveal fate of Jenna Ortega’s character after season 2

The creators of ‘Wednesday’ have revealed the future of Jenna Ortega’s titular character after season 2 of the Netflix show.

The first part of season 2 arrived on August 6, while the streamer will air the second part on September 3.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Netflix renewed the show for a third season on July 23, days before it aired the first part.

The show’s co-creators, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, have now dropped hints about the titular character in the upcoming season.

“It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe—one deadpan quip at a time,” the duo said in a press release.

They continued, “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in season three. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets—and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

Their statement came just days after filmmaker Tim Burton was asked a question about how many ‘Wednesday’ seasons he had planned.

“I don’t think that way. You’re talking to two of the worst people to ask that question,” he wrote in an earlier interview.

He, however, agreed that there were enough characters in the Netflix series to develop a spinoff.

“It’s something we’re definitely noodling. There are other characters we can look at,” the filmmaker said.