'Wednesday' franchise announces cast list for third instalment

Wednesday Season 3 returned to screens with an exciting announcement. Wednesday franchise announced the cast for the third instalment, featuring the Addams family.

On February 23, the cast was officially announced for Wednesday Season 3 on Winona Ryder, who is set to appear as Tabitha in the show.

Ryder’s character is a mystery as of yet and is not introduced with respect to the other regular characters.

The Girl, Interrupted star joining the series will mark a reunion for her and Jenna Ortega, who appeared in Beetlejuice with her, as well as her longtime collaborator, Tim Burton.

In an interview, Burton stated, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us; she fits right into this world, and she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her”.

Alongside Ryder, another newcomer in the cast would be Eva Green, who will play Morticia Addams’ sister Ophelia in the show.

The release date and further details regarding the film are kept concealed for now, as the film is still under “now in production”.