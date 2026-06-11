Whether you’re planning a cinema trip or a couch marathon, this weekend’s entertainment lineup has something for every mood.

From Steven Spielberg’s alien thriller to new seasons of cult-favorite shows, here are 7 new movies and series to add to your watchlist for June 2026.

Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg returns to sci-fi with this mystery-filled thriller about what happens when humanity discovers we’re not alone. Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson star as a cybersecurity expert and meteorologist who uncover a vast conspiracy tied to extraterrestrial life and hidden government secrets. Expect Spielberg’s signature mix of wonder, suspense, and spectacle as strange events push the pair into a race against powerful forces.

Where to watch: In cinemas

Power Ballad

Music, comedy, and nostalgia collide in John Carney’s latest film starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. An aging musician’s life is shaken up by a younger performer and a song that won’t stay in the past. Perfect if you love musical dramedies about second chances.

Where to watch: In cinemas

Beef Season 2

The Emmy-winning chaos-driven anthology returns with a new story. Season 2 swaps road rage for wealth, power, and workplace politics at a luxury country club. A tense altercation between senior figures lets younger employees exploit the fallout, spiraling into blackmail, ambition, and financial wrongdoing. Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny.

Where to watch: Netflix

We Bury the Dead

Looking for a zombie movie with actual heart? We Bury the Dead trades cheap jump scares for emotional depth. Daisy Ridley plays Ava, a woman hunting for her missing husband in a quarantined Tasmania after a military disaster unleashes an undead plague. Enlisting in a body-retrieval squad, Ava heads into the hot zone, only to realize the casualties are waking up. Part survival horror, part study on grief, this film beautifully uses the undead apocalypse to explore the lengths we go to for closure.

The Wizard of the Kremlin

A political thriller set in post-Soviet Russia about a rising strategist shaping the image of a young Putin-like figure. Dive into propaganda, power, and control where truth is flexible and narrative is everything.

Release date: May 14 | Where to watch: Streaming

Widow’s Bay

This genre-blending series mixes mystery thriller and folk-horror in a coastal town. When strange incidents surface, local politics, grief, and something supernatural collide to expose buried secrets.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Half Man

From Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd comes this gritty British limited series. At a wedding, an estranged figure reappears, triggering a violent confrontation that unravels decades of trauma between two men raised like brothers. Spanning multiple timelines, it explores masculinity, loyalty, and emotional damage.

Where to watch: OSN+