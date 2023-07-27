32.9 C
Weekly inflation jumps to 29.21 per cent

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 3.73 per cent on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on July 26, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed Thursday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 258.45 points as compared to 258.63 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 24 (47.05%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Chillies Powder (28.98%), tomatoes (19.71%), Eggs (4.77%), LPG (4.12%), Garlic (3.09%), Onion (2.58%), Gur (2.18%) and Potatoes (2.09%), non-food items, Electricity charges for Q1 (20.98%), and LPG (4.12%).

On the other hand, the items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Bananas (5.36%), Sugar (1.15%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 kg (0.93%), Cooking Oil 2.5 kg (0.89%), Vegetable Ghee 1 kg (0.72%), Wheat Flour (0.17%) and Pulse Moong (0.16%).

