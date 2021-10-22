Country’s weekly inflation up 1.38 pc as food prices continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 21 witnessed an increase of 1.38 per cent as compared to the previous week, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 15 (29.41%) items remained stable.

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 21, as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by PBS.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis include chicken (2.45%), pulse Moong (1.09%), gur (0.96%), onions (0.78%), pulse Masoor (0.37%), wheat flour Bag (0.18%) and pulse Gram (0.02%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed an increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (41.63%), diesel (10.06%), petrol (8.19%), LPG (7.11%), mustard oil (2.23%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.91%), bread plain (1.84%), garlic (1.82%), washing soap (1.72%), potatoes (1.57%), cooking Oil 5 liter (1.50%), bananas (1.40%), georgette (1.32%), eggs (1.31%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (1.25%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included LPG (75.02%), electricity for Q1 (61.11%), mustard oil (46.49%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (44.25%), cooking oil 5 liter (40.78%), chilies Powdered (33.43%), petrol (32.22%).