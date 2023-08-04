Weekly inflation rises 1.3pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 1.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on August 3, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 271.56 points as compared to 268.08 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 7 items decreased whereas 21 items registered no change during the week.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included Wheat Flour (131.40%), Cigarettes (109.57%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Tea Lipton (97.71%), Rice Basmati Broken (82.86%), Rice Irri-6/9 (72.73%), Tomatoes (67.54%), Chilies Powder (66.74%), Sugar (64.12%), Chicken (60.51%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Gur (57.75%) and Potatoes (55.75%).

Meanwhile, decrease is observed in the prices of Onions (37.10%), Electricity for Q1 (18.06%), Pulse Masoor (15.07%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 kg (1.13%).