Weekly inflation up by 1.09pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 1.09% during the week ended January 05, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data issued by the PBS, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 219.56 points against 217.2 points registered in the previous week.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 9 items decreased whereas 19 items registered no change during the week.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes (4.61%), eggs (1.31%), tomatoes (1.17%), LPG (0.85%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.71%), cooking oil 5 litres (0.32%), sugar (0.24%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.11%) and pulse masoor (0.05%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included chicken (16.09%), rice basmati broken (5.16%), wheat flour (4.87%), rice irri-6/9 (3.45%), bananas (2.97%), onions (2.65%), bread (1.24%), salt powdered (1.07%) and pulse moong (1.02%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (22.98%), electricity for q1 (13.96%) and gur (1.11%).

It is pertinent to mention that throughout the year, the prices of the products rose by 20% to 82%. More importantly, the price of chicken broiler jumped from 82% to Rs383 while the eggs moved up from 50% to Rs276, Salt inched up by 48% to Rs49, and Rice increased by 46% to Rs146. Similarly, flour 20kg bag up 45% to Rs1,697, and Mash daal up 38% to Rs371.

