Weird looking shark leaves sailors baffled

Italy saw the capture of a fish that looked like a cross of a pig and a shark, according to a foreign news agency.

It is said that mother nature can surprise any human on the planet we cannot predict all the things in the world.

Everyday, we are coming across different animal species which scientists on which scientists doing research.

A picture from Italy has been going viral in which a fish, who is an Oxynotus Centrina creature, has the body of a shark.

Italian sailors, who had captured the sea creature both baffled and amused over what they had come across.

This is how social media users reacted.

Didn't think I could relate to a shark as much as I do this one. — Francisca Esperanza 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@merafera86) September 10, 2021

I hope they put it back! If it's rare, it would be criminal not to — 🦋Adam Driver is my God🇦🇺🐈 (@queenoferebor12) September 10, 2021

