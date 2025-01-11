Welcome actor recalls improvising the famous climax scene

Paresh Ganatra, the actor known for his hilarious roles in films like “Welcome” and “No Entry,” recently opened up about his career in an interview.

The Welcome star shared some fascinating insights into his journey, revealing how a personal financial setback led him to a pivotal role in the acclaimed series “Scam 1992,” and how a seemingly small commitment turned into an iconic moment in the blockbuster comedy “Welcome.”

Ganatra, who was once struggling financially after losing his savings in the 1992 stock market crash, found solace and a sense of purpose in the role of R.K. Damani in “Scam 1992.”

“I was working then and my salary was just Rs 5,000 per month,” he recalled. “I had saved Rs 75,000, which was a significant amount back then, but I lost it all during the Harshad Mehta scam.

When I learned about the ‘Scam 1992’ series, I was determined to be a part of it, even though it was initially offered as a small role. My personal experience with the events of 1992 made me feel deeply connected to the character.”

He also shared an interesting anecdote about his iconic role in the comedy classic “Welcome.” Director Anees Bazmee initially approached him for a brief 15-day shoot in Dubai, which Ganatra initially declined due to prior commitments to his television show, “Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.”

However, Bazmee’s persistence paid off, and Ganatra eventually agreed to shoot a single climax scene in Lonavala.

During the shoot, Ganatra and his co-star, Nana Patekar, were encouraged to improvise their lines. This led to the creation of the now-famous dialogue, “Mai sirf dikhne mai khatarnaak hu, lekin aadmi bahut acha hu” (I may look dangerous, but I’m a good person).

“Anees bhai gave us a lot of freedom to experiment,” Ganatra recalled, “which is a rare quality in many directors.”