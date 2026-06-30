LOS ANGELES, June 29: Robert Eggers just dropped the first look at Werwulf, and it’s grim. Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads the film, playing a man who looks like he’s seen something he can’t unsee.

It’s Eggers and Aaron Taylor-Johnson again after Nosferatu. They’re joined by familiar faces: Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp and Ralph Ineson. All three have done Eggers’ brand of slow-burn horror before.

The Werwulf is set in 13th-century England. The story tracks a farmer who gets hit with a curse and falls apart fast. Think folklore mixed with religion, plus the kind of psychological horror Eggers likes.

It’s about what happens when ordinary people crack.The trailer doesn’t hold back. Muddy fields, shadowy interiors, and some brutal shots flash by. Horror fans online are already calling it one of 2025’s most uncomfortable watches.

Eggers said earlier that Werwulf is the darkest script he’s written. From the trailer, he wasn’t exaggerating. It’s all bleak lighting and mounting tension.Werwulf opens in U.S. theaters Dec. 25. After Nosferatu did well with critics and at the box office, there’s a lot riding on this one.