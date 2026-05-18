West Ham on brink of Premier League relegation, Man Utd seal third

West Ham’s 3-1 defeat at Newcastle left Tottenham realistically only needing one more point to win the battle for Premier League survival, while Bruno Fernandes made history in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Spurs can avoid dropping out of the English top flight for the first time in nearly 50 years with victory at Chelsea on Tuesday, but a draw would also likely suffice thanks to their much superior goal difference over West Ham.

“Overall bad performance. Too many things (went wrong), I think we gifted them the goals,” said West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We realise the situation is extremely difficult for us.”

A third consecutive defeat left the Hammers needing favours and they were well beaten at St. James’ Park against a Newcastle side who had little to play for.

Nick Woltemade turned in Harvey Barnes’ cross for his first league goal since December.

William Osula then finished off a flowing Newcastle move to double the lead inside 20 minutes.

Osula struck again with his fifth goal in six games and even a stunning strike from Taty Castellanos was little consolation for the visitors.

West Ham’s only hope of survival is if they beat Leeds on the final day and Tottenham lose to both Chelsea and Everton.

– Assist king –

Fernandes equalled the Premier League record of 20 assists in a season as United secured third place at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international moved alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne in the single-season assist list when his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes, but Forest levelled a wide open encounter early in the second half when Elliot Anderson’s cross was headed in by Morato.

United raced down the other end and Matheus Cunha’s goal was allowed to stand despite a VAR check for handball by Mbeumo in the build-up.

Fernandes’ record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from full-time when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit in the 78th minute.

But United held on to add another victory to their impressive run since interim boss Michael Carrick arrived in January.

Carrick is expected to sign a two-year contract to remain in charge on a permanent basis.

“Over the coming days there’ll be clarity in the situation,” the former United midfielder said of his future.

– European dreams –

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal in stoppage-time at Elland Road as Leeds beat Brighton 1-0 to damage the Seagulls’ hopes of European qualification.

Brentford, in eighth place, also suffered a blow to their European ambitions in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Ismaila Sarr’s sixth-minute penalty put Palace ahead before Dango Ouattara hauled Brentford level in the 40th minute.

Adam Wharton restored Palace’s advantage with his first goal for the club in the 52nd minute, but Ouattara struck again in the 88th minute.

Sunderland are also in contention for European qualification after a 3-1 win at Everton lifted the Black Cats up to ninth.

Fulham slipped to 13th after a 1-1 draw at relegated Wolves hampered their chances of Europe next season.

Earlier, troubled Chelsea hired Xabi Alonso as their new manager, less than 24 hours after losing 1-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alonso, who agreed a four-year contract with 10th-placed Chelsea, led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in 2024 but was sacked by Real Madrid in January after just seven months in charge.