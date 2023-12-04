West Indies beat England in first ODI: Here’s how Twitter reacts

West Indies cricket team created history at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday as they registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI of their three-game series.

The team which was once considered a powerhouse in cricket faced disappointment when they failed to qualify for the recently concluded ODI World Cup, but the Carribean side bounced back hard to down England.

The Caribbean side chased down England’s total of 325 with seven deliveries remaining on the back of a brilliant century from skipper Shai Hope and in the process scored their highest ODI score ever at the iconic Antigua venue.

Hope remained not out at 109 runs after facing 83 deliveries. Shai got Romario Shephard’s help from the other hand who scored 49* runs off 28 deliveries. West Indies won the match with four wickets in hand.

Here’s how X (Twitter) users reacted to the brilliant chase.

Good win for West Indies today. Highest successful run chase in the Caribbean in ODI cricket. Shai Hope continues to be the benchmark for Caribbean cricket excellence in this format. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 3, 2023

Historic & Incredible Match. An Important & Precious Win for the Windies. Shai Hope Hero of the Match & What a Way To Bring Up an 100. Eng You were Completely Blown Away by the Windies #ENGvsWI #ENGvWI #ShaiHope https://t.co/xOXTxBHnAa — Maraal Jay (@MaraalJay) December 4, 2023

Yet another stellar performance by the unsung hero in ODIs, clinching a victory for WI. Matching Sir Viv Richards as the quickest West Indies batsman to reach 5000 ODI runs! #ShaiHope #ENGvWI https://t.co/BKObLccgua — Jalal (@R_shelgarai) December 3, 2023