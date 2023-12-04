15.9 C
West Indies beat England in first ODI: Here’s how Twitter reacts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

West Indies cricket team created history at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday as they registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI of their three-game series.

The team which was once considered a powerhouse in cricket faced disappointment when they failed to qualify for the recently concluded ODI World Cup, but the Carribean side bounced back hard to down England.

The Caribbean side chased down England’s total of 325 with seven deliveries remaining on the back of a brilliant century from skipper Shai Hope and in the process scored their highest ODI score ever at the iconic Antigua venue.

Hope remained not out at 109 runs after facing 83 deliveries. Shai got Romario Shephard’s help from the other hand who scored 49* runs off 28 deliveries. West Indies won the match with four wickets in hand.

Here’s how X (Twitter) users reacted to the brilliant chase.

