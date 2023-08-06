West Indies beat India in consecutive T20s for first time since 2016

PROVIDENCE: West Indies on Sunday defeated India by two wickets in the second T20 International, registering consecutive wins against the latter for the first time since 2016.

With this, the home side has now taken a 2-0 lead in the series, with three more matches to follow. For the first since 2016, West Indies have defeated India in consecutive T20s international.

Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven. Shubman Gill got dismissed for just seven, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 27.

Suryakumar Yadav managed to score only one, while youngster Tilak Varma smashed 51 off 41 to bring up his maiden fifty in just his second T20I.

Sanju Samson failed to grab his opportunity again. He got out cheaply stumped for seven. Hardik racked up 24 off 18 as his side managed to reach a total of 152/7. Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd bagged two wickets each.

West Indies completed the chase of 153 with seven balls to spare, as Nicholas Pooran blazed his way to a match-winning 67 off 40 balls.

The hosts got off to the worst possible start with 2/2 as Brandon King and Johnson Charles got dismissed for zero and two, respectively.

Pooran then held the innings with his counter-attacking knock while captain Rovman Powell (21) and Shimron Hetmyer (22) chipped in to help their side get over the line. For his match-winning half-century, Pooran grabbed the Player of the Match award.

India lost the series opener by four runs at Tarouba, Trinidad.