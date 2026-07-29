West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs in first Test

Fast bowler Jayden Seales produced a superb five-wicket haul as the West Indies bowled out Pakistan for just 120 to seal a commanding 90-run victory in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

Set 211 to win after West Indies posted 311 and 155 in their two innings, Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed under relentless pace bowling before captain Babar Azam and last man Mohammad Abbas delayed the inevitable with a defiant final-wicket stand.

Resuming after the tea interval on 114-9, Pakistan added only six runs before Seales trapped Abbas lbw in the second over after the break, ending the innings on 120.

Babar carried his bat for an unbeaten 58 from 107 balls, while Abbas made a spirited 23 off 33 deliveries. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was the only other Pakistan batter to reach double figures with 11.

Seales was the chief destroyer, returning outstanding figures of 5-20 in 14.2 overs, while Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves claimed two wickets apiece. Shamar Joseph also chipped in with one wicket.

Pakistan collapse

Pakistan resumed the afternoon session with Babar and Rizwan attempting to rebuild after an early collapse.

The pair added 21 runs for the fourth wicket before Greaves bowled Rizwan, triggering another batting collapse.

Pakistan then lost five wickets for just 25 runs to slump to 71-9, leaving Babar to salvage respectability alongside Abbas.

The pair shared an unbeaten 43-run partnership for the final wicket, with Babar bringing up his 32nd Test half-century and guiding Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark before Seales wrapped up the innings.

Earlier, Pakistan’s chase got off to a disastrous start when veteran pacer Roach had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind for three with only five runs on the board.

Seales then struck twice in quick succession, removing Azan Awais for three before trapping Salman Ali Agha lbw without scoring as Pakistan slumped to 25-3 inside the opening session.

West Indies had resumed the fourth day on 126-7, holding a lead of just 29 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 282 in reply to their first-innings total of 311.

The home side added a valuable 55 runs for their remaining three wickets to stretch their advantage and set Pakistan a target of 211.

The overnight pair of Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach frustrated Pakistan’s bowlers with a 61-run stand before Mohammad Ali finally broke through with a slower delivery that deceived Joseph.

Joseph top-scored in the second innings with a brisk 38 off 27 balls, striking four sixes and one four.

Roach contributed a patient 18 before offering a simple catch to Babar at short cover off Abbas, while Jomel Warrican added a useful 14 lower down the order.

Abbas was Pakistan’s standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 5-22 in 15.5 overs. Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad took two wickets each, while Aamir Jamal claimed one.

The victory gives West Indies a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, with Seales’ match-winning spell and disciplined pace attack proving too strong for Pakistan’s fragile batting line-up.