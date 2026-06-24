West Indies brace for Sri Lanka challenge as Da Silva returns

After a rain-ruined ODI series and a hard-fought T20 series, West Indies and Sri Lanka renew their Test rivalry in the Caribbean on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The two teams have very different objectives, with the hosts looking to reignite their Test form after losing seven of eight matches played in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle while Sri Lanka, who lie third, will want to press their claims for a place in next year’s final at Lord’s.

“Every Test series is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and strengthen our identity,” West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said in a Cricket West Indies statement.

“Sri Lanka are a quality side, so we know we’ll have to be at our best, but we’re excited about the challenge ahead.”

Sammy knows that after a dreadful period in the longest format, which sees West Indies bottom of the nine-team WTC table, credentials are on the line.

“For us, it’s about playing with discipline, showing character when the game gets tough, and representing the West Indies with pride,” he added.

Sri Lanka’s third place in the WTC, behind former champions Australia and title-holders South Africa, is somewhat misleading, however, due only to a 1-0 home series success over Bangladesh 12 months ago.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s team will need to stay on the winning track against the West Indies if they are to remain in contention for the showpiece occasion.

Both Tests in this brief duel are being played at the same venue where these opponents played out two draws on placid surfaces in 2021.

The batters, though, are expected to be much more challenged than in that immediate post-Covid campaign with games in the West Indies first-class season suggesting pitches that offer pace, bounce and considerable seam movement.

‘Make the most of it’

Wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva, a fixture in the West Indies side for five years before he lost his place at the start of 2025, is set for a return, primarily on the strength of consecutive outstanding domestic seasons with the bat.

“It’s been really good coming back into the team. I’ve been accepted and mingling with everyone like I’ve been here for the last couple of years, so it feels like I have not been away for very long,” said the 28-year-old.

“I went back to first class cricket, did what I had to do, scored runs and got another opportunity, so I’m trying to make the most of it.”

For all their recent struggles, the West Indies have been generally well served by their fast bowlers and with Alzarri Joseph returning to full fitness to partner Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, the Sri Lankan top order can expect a searching examination.

Not that they are incapable of responding in kind.

While their fastest bowler, Dushmantha Chameera, is apparently being preserved for the white ball formats, in the two Fernandos, Vishwa and Asitha, the visitors have bowlers eminently capable of extracting any assistance from helpful surfaces.

Sri Lanka’s batting is again built around the experienced trio of skipper de Silva, former captain Dinesh Chandimal and the in-form Pathum Nissanka as they seek to post the type of totals which will give their bowlers a chance of achieving a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean.

Teams (probable):

West Indies: Roston Chase (captain), John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.