West Indies captain eyes on special T20 World Cup win at home

The wicket keeper Batter Nicholas Pooran will have to play a key role for the West Indies if they are to win a record third T20 World Cup title.

The left-handed batter was seen in fine form during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and scored 75 runs in 25 balls against Australia in a ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game.

Back in 2012, under Daren Sammy’s leadership, the West Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup. Their triumph was repeated in 2016, making them the first team to achieve this feat.

Since then, the team has been striving to recreate that winning sensation, especially with the 2024 T20 World Cup being hosted jointly by the West Indies and the USA.

Nicholas Pooran, who debuted shortly after their second T20 World Cup win, expressed the team’s desire to secure the title once more, this time in front of their home crowd.

Pooran, who took over the white-ball captaincy from Kieron Pollard in May 2022, reflected on the disappointment of their early exit in the 2022 World Cup.

However, he emphasized the growth and evolution of both himself and his teammates since then, highlighting their determination for redemption.

As they gear up for the forthcoming tournament, Pooran acknowledged the change within the team dynamics, stressing their collective maturity and understanding of the game.

With their eyes set on success, the West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, are set to kick off their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2nd.