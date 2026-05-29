West Indies confirm Pakistan Test series schedule

Cricket West Indies on Thursday confirmed the schedule for the upcoming two-match Test series between Windies and Pakistan, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The series will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 25 to August 6, with both matches scheduled across two major cricket venues in the Caribbean.

The opening Test will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from July 25-29, while the second and final Test will be played at the historic Queen’s Park Oval from August 2-6.

The series is expected to be one of the headline events of the West Indies home summer and will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever men’s Test match.

Cricket West Indies said the decision reflects the board’s long-term strategy to expand international cricket across different Caribbean territories while strengthening regional fan engagement and cricket development.

The Pakistan Test tour of the Caribbean comes at a crucial stage of the ICC World Test Championship, with both teams aiming to improve their standings in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Pakistan will enter the series under pressure after suffering a 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh national cricket team earlier this month. The disappointing result raised fresh concerns over Pakistan’s performances in red-ball cricket as they continue their rebuilding process in the longest format.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test series schedule:

1st Test: July 25-29 — Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

2nd Test: August 2-6 — Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago