West Indies lead Pakistan by 155 at close of third day

A day of fluctuating fortunes, in which 14 wickets fell, ended with the West Indies hanging on grimly at 126 for seven Monday in their second innings for a lead of 155 over Pakistan in Trinidad.

As much as the tourists were buoyed by the effort of their bowlers in the second half of another sun-scorched day, spearheaded by the metronomic Mohammad Abbass, that only partially compensated for an abrupt batting collapse which handed the home side a 29-run first innings advantage.

Pakistan capitulated from the dominant position of 244 for three in mid-morning on the third day to the despair of 282 all out just after lunch. The collapse was engineered by West Indies seamer Justin Greaves, whose controlled bowling earned him career-best Test figures of five for 27.

With the cricketing world, in mourning at the passing of the game’s greatest all-rounder, Garfield Sobers, Greaves’ all-round skills were both timely and necessary. Later in the day he briefly helped stem the clatter of Caribbean wickets as Pakistan fought back tigerishly on an increasingly two-paced pitch.

His day did not have the storybook finish, the right-hander was superbly caught for 20 by diving Pakistan captain Babar Azam at cover to give Abbas his third wicket.

“We didn’t execute our plans the way we should have on the first day but for the second day and the second innings our bowlers hit the right areas and bowled a bit up (fuller),” said Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul, who was particularly pleased with the way Abass led the attack.

“He is so experienced. He’s played a lot of red ball cricket and is not only leading from the front but is helping the younger bowlers as well,” the former Pakistan pacer added.

Pakistan seemed to be sailing into a dominant position led by captain Shan Masood’s seventh Test century but lost seven wickets for 38 runs as the comfort of 244 for three became 282 all out in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 311.

After Shamar Joseph comprehensively bowled Salman Agha to break a fourth-wicket stand of 47, Greaves took over in a mesmerising spell. His disciplined wicket-to-wicket bowling reaping a swift harvest.

Masood was Greaves’ first wicket, bowled for 109, an innings which spanned over five hours in which he faced 184 deliveries and struck 12 fours.

From then on it was the Greaves show as he scythed through the Pakistan middle and lower-order, only to be stalled by the resistance of the last-wicket pair, necessitating the second new ball and veteran pacer Kemar Roach to end the innings with the wicket of Khurram Shazad.

At the end of the day, Roach defied the rampant Pakistan bowlers while at the other end, Joseph was smashing three sixes in an unbeaten 22, runs which could prove crucial on what will likely be a decisive fourth day.