West Indies miss direct spot for World Cup 2027

West Indies will need to take a longer path to qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 after missing out on automatic qualification, and will now compete in the Qualifier tournament.

The two-time world champions are currently ranked 10th in the ICC ODI rankings and cannot break into the automatic qualification places before the September 30 cut-off, even with two matches against India still remaining.

Under the qualification criteria, the top eight teams in the ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will earn direct entry to the 2027 World Cup.

Afghanistan became the latest team to secure a place in the automatic qualification bracket after their thrilling victory over Ireland in Belfast.

They will join defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh among the teams already assured of their places, while hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe will also feature automatically. Namibia, as the third co-host, will also compete at the tournament.

For the West Indies, however, the road to the World Cup will now go through the Qualifier, scheduled to be played in February 2027.

The Caribbean side’s remaining two ODIs against India will not be enough to improve their ranking sufficiently to move into the automatic qualification positions.

The setback brings back painful memories of the 2023 World Cup qualification campaign, when the West Indies also failed to earn direct entry.

They subsequently competed in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe but finished fifth in the Super Six stage and failed to qualify for the tournament proper.

That marked the first time in history that the West Indies missed an ODI World Cup, having featured in every edition of the tournament since its inception in 1975 and winning the first two editions in 1975 and 1979.

Their failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup also contributed to their absence from the 2025 Champions Trophy, ending a run of participation in the tournament that stretched back to 2013.