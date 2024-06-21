West Indies suffer major blow amid T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies suffered a major setback after one of their top batters was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the co-hosts of the tournament to make a change in their squad after opening batter Brandon King was rested due to a side strain.

Now, Kyle Mayers will replace King for the reminder of the marquee event.

Brandon King was seen struggling during the team’s games in the group stage, however, he seemed to have regained his fitness and scored 23 off 13 balls against England in their Super 8 fixture.

King was retired hurt during the game that West Indies lost by eight wickets.

Read more: Watch: West Indies smash highest powerplay score of T20 World Cup

Left-handed batter Kyle Mayers is expected to join the T20 World Cup 2024 squad as they are set to face the United States of America in their second Super Eight fixture in Barbados.

The co-hosts of the tournament will then come up against South Africa in final Group 2 game on June 23 in Antigua.

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers.