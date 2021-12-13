West Indies tour of Pakistan: Traffic plan issued for Karachi matches

KARACHI: The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan in connection with three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played between Pakistan and West Indies here at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during T20Is and ODI matches.

In a bid to ensure foolproof security of the players, the traffic police in a statement said that Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hasan Square to the National Stadium will remain closed for all kinds of traffic during the matches.

Commuters are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience, said the traffic police.

Karsaz Road

All kinds of traffic heading to Karsaz from Gharibabad will not be allowed to use Hasan Square flyover. The commuters have been advised to use New Town or NIPA roads to reach destinations.

As per the plan, vehicles heading to Karsaz from the University Road will be diverted to New Town to reach their destination.

Security plan

A total of 46 DSPs, including 13 senior officers of the Karachi police, 315 NGOs, 3,822 constables ad head constables, 50 women police personnel, 500 personnel of the Rapid Response Force and 889 commandos of the Special Security Unit would perform security duties along with the Karachi traffic police during the matches at National Stadium, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other areas.

Schedule

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

