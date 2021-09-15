Steven Spielberg remakes West Side Story, trailer shows colorful dance scenes

The classic musical named West Side Story is getting a remake by Steven Spielberg and its trailer shows some beautiful dance sequences.

The story is about two teenagers from different backgrounds falling in love back in the 1950s. The project is directed by Steven Spielberg and sees Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in leading roles.

Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Rita Moreno have also been cast in the project.

It is to be noted that Moreno’s performance in the 1961 version won her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Zegler, in an interview, had stated that the film – that was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic – stated that the film is all about reimagination.

“We’re not trying to recreate, frame for frame, the 1961 film,” she said. “That film exists as this incredible piece of pop culture that everyone has seen and been affected by in some way. I don’t think any of us would ever try to recreate that.

Zegler added: “There are things to improve on and things to address. It’s such a cultural phenomenon, that film and the musical in general.”

The actress, who will play the role of Maria, said that the project was” framed when the auditions and rehearsing were done.

“This is our take on a story that everyone has heard, and knows so well, and really loves,” she added.

Brian d’Arcy James, who will play the role of a police officer, raved on the upcoming remake while speaking with the media.

“We’re in the middle of shooting right now in New York City, and all I can say is it is an extraordinary experience,” he said earlier.

With a $100 million budget, the remake is slated to be released on December 10, 2021. The musical score has been given by Leonard Bernstein.