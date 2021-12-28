Westerly system dissipated, no more rain in Karachi: Director Met

KARACHI: There will be no more rainfall in the city today, as westerly weather system has dissipated , quoting a weather official, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz has forecast that there will be a cloudy weather in Karachi and minimum temperature will likely to remain between 12 to 15 degree Celsius.

“Fresh cold wave is expected in Karachi after January 10,” Sarfaraz said.

Temperatures have dropped after Monday’s showers in the region. Early morning fog restricted the visibility limit to four kilometers, according to the Met Office.

Light rainfall in the city’s most areas on Monday turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday released statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi.

According to the met office, PAF Base Faisal received maximum rainfall of 23.5 mm, PAF Base Masroor 17mm, Nazimabad 16.2mm, University Road 16mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 15mm, Old Airport area 14.7mm, North Karachi 12.3mm, Orangi Town 12.5mm, Surjani Town 12.4mm, Keamari 12mm and Saadi Town recorded 11mm rainfall.

“A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan from Iran, which can bring light rainfall in Karachi,” the weather office stated earlier.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, lower Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

“Fog/smog will engulf the plains of Punjab and restrict visibility limit in the night and morning time,” according to the PMD.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad

The PMD director said that the country is expected to receive heavy rain from January 2022 as rain and snowfall producing systems will keep entering Pakistan.

