Westerly wave to bring rainfall in country from April 16: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Met office has forecast that a westerly wave will approach northwestern parts of the country on April 16th that likely to persist till 19th April.

This weather system will bring rain-windstorm and thunderstorm in most districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm and snowfall over mountains from April 16th evening to 19th April, while light rain wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on 17th and 18th April.

Rainfall with wind/thunderstorm and isolated hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Potohar region and other districts of Punjab from 16th to 18th April. While wind/thunderstorm may occur in southern Punjab districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Multan and Khanewal in the forecast period.

Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir would also receive rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over mountains from 16th to 19th April with occasional gaps.

Rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan districts on 17th and 18th April.

While upper Sindh districts will receive wind and dust storms from 16th to 18th April, according to the forecast.

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 17th to 19th April. While wind/ hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures including electric poles, billboards, solar panels etc. during the forecast period.

Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

Due to heavy rains flash floods expected in vulnerable areas of upper Kyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Batgram, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley.