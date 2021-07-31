Wet spell to continue in country till Tuesday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper parts of the country to continue till Tuesday as strong monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the area.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain-wind-thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Tank and Karak with occasional gaps from Saturday (today) to Tuesday.

Rain with wind or thundershower also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang areas, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal during the period, according to the weather forecast.

According to the MET office, heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local rain Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal during Saturday to Monday.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during the period, the PMD predicted.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.