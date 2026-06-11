20th Century Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Whalefall, and it wastes very little time setting up its central premise, even if that means revealing one of the film’s most intense turning points right from the start.

Based on the 2023 novel of the same name, the film follows Jay Gardiner, played by Austin Abrams, a young diver who heads out into the waters off California’s central coast in search of what remains of his late father. What begins as a deeply personal dive quickly shifts into something far more nightmarish once he descends into open water.

It doesn’t take long for the trailer to explain the title either. While diving deep, Jay crosses paths with a massive sperm whale, a moment that initially feels like a rare close encounter with marine life before the tone sharply changes. The whale is seen rushing through the water in pursuit of a giant squid, and in the chaos, Jay’s diving gear becomes tangled in the animal’s mouth.

From there, things spiral quickly. He is pulled along helplessly, struggling to break free as the creature moves, before eventually ending up inside its mouth, staring into the dark passage of its throat with the squid still visible nearby. The sequence leans heavily into tension and disorientation, with the trailer suggesting that escape is already slipping out of reach as he is dragged deeper into the whale’s body.

Whalefall synopsis released alongside the teaser adds another layer to the story, noting that Jay finds himself trapped inside the whale with only about an hour of oxygen left, forced into a situation where the survival lessons passed down by his father may become his only real chance of getting out alive.

Josh Brolin and Elisabeth Shue also feature as Jay’s parents, grounding the story in the family thread behind the high-concept survival setup. Whalefall is currently scheduled for theatrical release in Australia on October 15.