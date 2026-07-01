What actually happened during Lahore roof collapse incident??

Children who survived the tragic roof collapse in Kahana, an area of Lahore, Punjab, described scenes of panic. Recalling the horrific moments, students said they were completing assignments given by their teacher when the roof suddenly collapsed.

In the heart-wrenching incident, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured. According to rescue officials, all are in stable condition.

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.

A student who survived the incident said that some people had been working on the roof and laying bricks when it suddenly collapsed.

The student said his brother was buried under the debris and lost his life, while he narrowly escaped the horrifying incident.

Another student said the class had been completing an assignment when the roof suddenly collapsed.

A young girl said she became trapped after a water cooler fell on her leg. Construction workers and relatives later rescued her.

A mother said three of her children had been attending the tuition center. Two survived, while one was killed.

Residents said construction work was underway on the roof at the time of the incident and alleged the structure was already dilapidated.