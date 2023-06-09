What is brewing between Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift?

Indian Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh breaks the silence on the reports of being ‘touchy’ with American pop star Taylor Swift.

In a now-deleted tweet shared earlier this week, the ‘Good Newwz’ star reacted to a report by a Canadian media outlet which claimed that Diljit was being cosy with the pop icon at a Vancouver restaurant.

In response to a tweet which read, “BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’,” the Punjabi celebrity wrote, “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy).” While the original post was deleted from his Twitter handle later, a screengrab of it made its way to several entertainment portals, making fans wonder if there is something brewing between the two celebrities which Diljit wants to keep a secret.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh registered himself as a global star last month as he performed at the annual Coachella festival for a packed audience. He is the first Punjabi artist to have gotten the opportunity of the music and arts festival.

Meanwhile, he is currently working on the biopic of singer Amar Singh Chamkila, set for a 2024 release.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift continues with her Eras Tour across the US.