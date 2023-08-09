What facilities are available to PTI chief in Attock jail?

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who is currently in the Attock Jail after being found guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case, has been allocated a separate section on the jail premises for security reasons, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Jails Department spokesperson.

In a statement, the Jails Department spokesperson said that essential amenities have been provided to Imran Khan, which included an air cooler, cot (charpoy), and ceiling fan.

The spokesperson further said that the PTI chief has been given bed mats, pillows, a table, and two chairs. “Adequate measures for maintaining the cleanliness of the jail area and barracks have also been put in place,” it added.

The Attock Jail representative also said Imran Khan’s well-being was being attended to with necessary medical facilities. “Additionally, his diet is being overseen by medical professionals,” he added.

In line with the jail manual, arrangements have been made for meetings with legal counsel and family members. This provision ensures that his rights are upheld during his detention.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the jail authorities to provide facilities to the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ‘as per law’

Last week, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.