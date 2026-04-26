What happened on I'm a Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin appeared to be flanked by security as he confronted Jimmy Bullard during a heated exchange following last night’s chaotic live final.

The tension peaked after hosts Ant and Dec, both 50, dealt with 47-year-old Jimmy and 45-year-old David Haye during the broadcast. In a bizarre turn of events, Jimmy went around asking campmates if Adam Thomas’s behavior toward him during a previous altercation was “aggressive and abusive,” causing Gemma Collins and Sinitta to reportedly rush off the stage.

Following the incident, Ant McPartlin was spotted attempting a quick exit from the studio. However, cameras caught the host confronting Jimmy in an extremely awkward encounter as Ant and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, were leaving the premises.

In the captured images, Jimmy appeared to be trying to get the presenter’s attention before a security guard intervened. After turning briefly to hear what the former footballer had to say, Ant continued walking toward his car.

After a series of on-screen outbursts and backstage turmoil, it is safe to say the I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final was absolute mayhem.