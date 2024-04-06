What happens to Nawaz Sharif was ‘family matter’: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that it will take time to give upto 300 units free electricity with solar system, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media here, former opposition leader said that what happened with Nawaz Sharif was a ‘family matter’ “I won’t say anything over it”.

He said noisy scenes suit the opposition, but it will serve nothing. “We enjoy when ruckus caused in the parliament”.

He said nothing happens to a government with rallies and processions, the opposition should play its role in the parliament. “The opposition can create problems for the government if it plays its constitutional role,” Khurshid Shah said.

“Previous government was not ousted with protest but it removed with the parliament,” he said.

“It will be artificial if the issues settled with the IMF, we have to seek a permanent solution of these problems,” PPP leader said. “What are compulsions, we could not resolve problems despite having all resources,” he questioned.

He said there are so many problems in health sector in interior of Sindh. “Problems have emerged owing to corruption in the health sector,” he added.