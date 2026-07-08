What is FIFA’s Crossed-Arms ‘X’ Signal and Why Was Egypt’s Coach Booked for It?

A tactical and officiating showdown stole the spotlight of Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between the defending champions Argentina and Egypt, which the Albiceleste clinched 3-2 with a last-gasp goal. Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan received a yellow card in the game after he flashed FIFA’s universal crossed-arms ‘X’ signal during the match, which is technically reserved to flag racist abuse on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the referee used the gesture as a warning and instead showed the 61-year-old a caution for using it inappropriately to protest non-discriminatory decisions on the field.

What Does the Crossed-Arms ‘X’ Signal Mean in Football?

As part of FIFA’s new disciplinary regulations, a universal signal has been established in world football that all players, coaches, and team officials can use to officially report that racist abuse is being committed against any participant in the game.

The Crossed-Arms ‘X’ Signal is legally binding for referees to initiate FIFA’s Three-Step Anti-Racism Protocol:

Stop: The match is paused and a warning to stadium patrons is issued by the referee.

Suspend: If the offensive language continues, the referee leads the teams off the pitch.

Abandon: If the offensive language continues after the teams have returned to the field, the match will be stopped entirely, and the team responsible for the behavior will forfeit the game structurally.

The Controversy: Why Egypt’s Hossam Hassan Was Booked Instead

In the heated final minutes of the Egyptian side’s elimination in Atlanta, head coach Hossam Hassan performed the “X” signal directed at the officiating crew. However, the football analyst and media figure Daniel Solano highlighted that the referee Franois Letexier opted not to adhere to the anti-racism procedure. In lieu of applying FIFA’s Three-Step Anti-Racism Protocol, Letexier issued Hassan a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The yellow card was handed out due to Hassan using the specialized “X” signal to complain about specific, non-discriminatory officiating calls instead of protesting racist actions. Hassan appeared frustrated from various controversial decisions during the second half: The disallowed goal by VAR in the 58th minute. The denied penalty appeal in the late stages.

Because the “X” signal was deployed not as a protest against racist abuse but as an instrument of protest against referee decisions, Hassan’s gesture was deemed inappropriate touchline behavior.

It’s pertinent to know that Egypt took a comfortable lead for most of the match following a well-taken early opener by Yasser Ibrahim in the 13th minute and then added to their advantage through Mostafa Ziko in the 24th minute. Argentina, however, mounted a thrilling comeback: 79th minute: Cristian Romero netted a header that sparked the Argentine resurgence. 85th minute: Lionel Messi equalised, finding the back of the net with his trademark flair. 93rd minute: Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal, the 3000th in FIFA World Cup history, to seal Argentina’s spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

Following the match, a visibly angry Hassan did not hold back in expressing his disappointment in the press conference, alleging a conspiracy to favour the South American champions. “I am going to say what I think no matter what the consequence is – this game was clearly fixed, the entire world saw that.

If they want Argentina to win the whole thing, why even invite the other countries to play?,” he said.