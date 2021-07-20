Here’s all you need to know about Pegasus spyware

Governments around the world are facing allegations that they used Israeli-made malware Pegasus, created by the NSO Group, to spy on the phones of activists, journalists, corporate executives and politicians.

According to an expose by a global consortium of media publications, in India, phones of two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organisations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists were allegedly bugged using the Israel spy software Pegasus and put on surveillance.

How exactly does the Pegasus spyware work? How does it get onto people’s phones — and what can it do once it’s there? How does Pegasus sneak its way onto a phone? Here’s something important you should know…

What is Pegasus?

Pegasus is a type of malicious software or malware classified as a spyware.

Spyware such as Pegasus is designed to gain access to your device, without your knowledge, and gather personal information and relay it back to whoever it is that is using the software to spy on you.

According to this report, Pegasus is “the ultimate spyware for iOS and Android”, and has been behind the “most sophisticated attack ever seen”

Pegasus is widely sought after because it can hack into iPads and iPhones despite Apple products being touted to be among the safest and best for data privacy.

To make matters worse, those operating the software can even turn on a phone’s camera and microphone to capture activity in the phone’s vicinity.

In all, according to this report, Pegasus “can monitor up to 500 phones in a year, but can only track a maximum of 50 at one go”.