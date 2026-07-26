What Jude Bellingham Said to Referee After England's World Cup Clash with Argentina

Unseen bodycam footage captured from referee Ismail Elfath released following England’s intense FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final loss to Argentina has gone viral, highlighting a pointed exchange with Three Lions star Jude Bellingham.

Following the final whistle of the high-stakes match, ref-cam audio caught the 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder approaching Elfath on the pitch. While shaking the match official’s hand, Bellingham delivered a subtle parting shot regarding several disputed decisions made during the game:

“Some shocking ones, but all the best.” — Jude Bellingham to referee Ismail Elfath.

Heated On-Pitch Moments with Lionel Messi

The referee encounter wasn’t the only notable interaction Bellingham had during the tense encounter. Mid-game cameras captured the English star in animated debate with Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Speaking after the match, Bellingham played down the exchange, clarifying that the moment was simply heat-of-the-competition banter over a foul call:

Bellingham’s take: “The chat with Messi? Actually, we were arguing about a foul. It wasn’t anything serious. I thought there was a foul earlier, and he said, ‘What about the one I was fouled on?’ And I said, ‘You’re tough enough to take it.'”

Historical World Cup Campaign for Bellingham

Despite the disappointing semi-final defeat against Argentina, Bellingham finished his 2026 World Cup tournament on a historic high note: