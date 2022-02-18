Kristen Stewart different from her ‘Spencer’ character Princess Diana?

American actor Kristen Stewart portrayed the character of Diana, Princess of Wales in her last project, ‘Spencer’.

The ‘Twilight’ star Kristen recently sat down for a short virtual conversation with an international magazine and talked at lengths about her experience of the role in 2021 released award-winning historical drama.

Speaking of how Stewart is different from the character of royal in real life, the actor revealed “One of the remarkable things is that she was so friendless, I’m constantly going”, while also acknowledging her ‘months of research and accent training’ to get into the skin of the historical character.

“He was always like, ‘If you wanted it to be, it could be as good as A Woman Under the Influence!”, Kristen weighed upon the trust, historical-fiction director Pablo Larrain showed on the actor.

“He just loves this movie and me so much, and the purity of that is the sweetest and coolest thing.”

However, we wonder if the actor missed one of the major marks in her research, being unaware of the fact that Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Kensington Palace and are living in California.

During the conversation when the interviewer questioned her if it’s strange to think about Harry and Meghan living in California, much to our belief, Kristen Stewart was unaware of the move. “That’s so funny. I wonder where,” she mused.

“I’m no better than anyone! Of course, I want to know,” she further quipped and was told about Santa Barbara. “That makes sense. It’s really nice up there,” Stewart relieved.

Pablo Larrain directorial ‘Spencer’, which debuted in November last year, is inspired by the life of Princess of Wales, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, along with Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen in prominent roles.

