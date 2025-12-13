What piece of shocking advice did Kate Winslet give herself on 'Goodbye June' set?

Actress Kate Winslet has revealed the hilariously blunt message she gave herself while she gave her first debut as a director for the first time.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner makes her directorial debut with the Christmas drama Goodbye June, in which she also stars as Julia.

In an interview at a New York screening, the Titanic icon admitted the best “director’s note” she wrote was simply: “Don’t f* it up”. Whilst laughing, she added: “I think that’s always my note to myself anyway”. But taking on double duties wasn’t as glamorous as it sounds.

Kate revealed she barely had time to learn her own lines, especially because the script was written by her son, Joe Anders, whose father is her ex-husband Sam Mendes.

She further explained, “I just had to give myself options”.

“Between takes I’d pace up and down thinking, ‘What else haven’t I tried?’ I ended up learning the whole film like a play, which I never normally do. I just knew I wasn’t going to have the time”. And the behind-the-scenes chaos didn’t end there.

The Reader actress also had to navigate filming a Nativity scene with newborn twins, who were only legally allowed to be on camera for 30 minutes a day.